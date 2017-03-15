    ×

    US Treasurys edge higher ahead of Fed interest rate announcement

    Bond traders at CME Group
    U.S. government debt prices were higher on Wednesday morning as investors eagerly awaited a probable March interest rate hike announcement from the Federal Reserve.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.5857 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.1680 percent.

    The Federal Open Market Committee is poised to announce its second interest rate hike in three months and for the third time in 10 years on Wednesday. The market consensus expects the Fed to lift rates by a quarter point on Wednesday and forecast an upbeat economic outlook for the U.S.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    Wednesday will also see retail sales and consumer price index (CPI) for February as well as empire state manufacturing survey data for March released at 8.30 a.m ET. Business inventories for January and national association of home builders (NAHB) data for March are both scheduled to be released at 10 a.m ET.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.63 a barrel on Wednesday morning, up 1.39 percent, while U.S. crude was around $48.53 a barrel, up 1.7 percent.

    Oil prices recovered from three-month lows in the previous session after data showed an unexpected drawdown in U.S. stockpiles.

