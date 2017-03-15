US Treasurys edge higher ahead of Fed interest rate announcement

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Wednesday morning as investors eagerly awaited a probable March interest rate hike announcement from the Federal Reserve.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.5857 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.1680 percent.



The Federal Open Market Committee is poised to announce its second interest rate hike in three months and for the third time in 10 years on Wednesday. The market consensus expects the Fed to lift rates by a quarter point on Wednesday and forecast an upbeat economic outlook for the U.S.