Watch: House Intelligence Committee gives updates on Russia investigation

Top lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee talked Wednesday about their ongoing investigation into the extent of Russian influence on the 2016 U.S. election.

Congress is probing the effect Moscow may have had on the electoral process after the American intelligence community concluded that Russia meddled, first aiming to harm then-candidate Hillary Clinton and then developing a preference for President Donald Trump. Some lawmakers have also raised concerns about the contacts between people associated with the Trump campaign and Russia, but Trump has called any suggestion of ties a politically charged witch hunt.

The House committee, led by chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and ranking member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., will hold a public hearing on its Russia investigation on Monday. In the meantime, it has asked the Department of Justice to turn over any evidence it has on Trump's allegation this month that he was wiretapped ahead of the election.

Trump made the explosive claim without providing any evidence. Nunes and Schiff initially gave the Justice Department a Monday deadline to turn over evidence, but it has asked for more time.