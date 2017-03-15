Watch: Trump speaks in Michigan after meeting with automakers

[The stream has ended.]



President Donald Trump spoke in Michigan on Wednesday following a meeting with automakers in which he was expected to talk about policy changes the companies want.

Before Trump's speech, White House spokesman Sean Spicer released a picture of the president and Cabinet members meeting with auto executives and union leaders.

Trump touted efforts to encourage companies to hire and build in America, saying the 'assault on the American auto industry is over." Shortly before he started speaking, the Environmental Protection Agency said it would review Obama administration fuel economy standards that automakers have argued would make regulatory compliance costs rise.

The standards would increase fuel economy to 54.5 miles per gallon for cars and light-duty trucks by model-year 2025. The EPA said it will have to determine by the beginning of April 2018 whether the guidelines are "appropriate."

"These standards are costly for automakers and the American people," EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said in a statement. "We will work with our partners at DOT to take a fresh look to determine if this approach is realistic.

Environmentalists have argued that rolling back the standards will continue U.S. reliance on fossil fuels and could exacerbate climate change.

Trump has used his position to publicly criticize companies who move production or jobs outside of the country. He says his economic agenda — including broad tax cuts and regulatory rollback — will encourage companies to manufacture and invest in the U.S.

He has already trumpeted announcements from General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler that they would either retain jobs in the U.S. or invest more in American facilities since he won the 2016 election. But some of those plans were in the works well before Trump's electoral victory.

GM on Wednesday announced that it would add or retain about 900 jobs at three Michigan facilities. The company said they are not related to Trump's policies.