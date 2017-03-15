Watch: Yellen speaks after first rate hike this year

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



For the second time in three months, the Federal Reserve increased its benchmark interest ratea quarter point amid rising confidence that the economy is poised for more robust growth.

The move, widely anticipated by financial markets, takes the overnight funds rate to a target range of 0.75 percent to 1 percent and sets the Fed on a likely path of regular hikes ahead.

