13 lucrative cities for tech workers

If you work in tech, heading to the Bay Area may not be your most lucrative option.

New data from LinkedIn and Zillow found 13 cities where salaries and housing costs balance out to allow workers in tech fields to keep more of their paycheck. (They also looked at finance and health-care jobs.)

In top-rated Seattle (see full rankings below), workers can keep an average 59 percent of their income after taxes and housing, versus 37 percent for workers in San Francisco. That's a difference of roughly $2,000 more per month, according to the report.

To come up with the rankings, LinkedIn and Zillow used a combination of housing and employment data. That included hiring trends, median wages, income tax rates and median monthly housing costs.

Although workers typically decide to relocate because they have been offered a particular job, knowing a city is a hub for your field is good long-term planning, said Svenja Gudell, chief economist for Zillow. That can help you stay competitive on salary without having to change cities every time you switch roles.

"You move to Seattle for Amazon but you end up at Microsoft," she said.