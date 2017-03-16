A 3-step formula for a great elevator pitch

So what is an elevator pitch, anyway?

Quite simply it is a short statement you make about you and your business in answer to a question like "What do you do?" or "What business are you in?"

It has to be short, and it shouldn't answer the question the way they asked it. Think about that for a moment. A complete stranger asks you what you do. That stranger may be your next biggest customer or client, or they may know someone who may become your next biggest customer or client.

Are you going to get their attention and interest them enough to want to learn more if you say one of the following?

"I sell houses."

"I'm my company's top producer."

What about these?

"I manufacture paper bags. My family has been in the bag business for 20 years."

"I'm an attorney."

If you are going to captivate a stranger, answering the question they ask won't cut it.