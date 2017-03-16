Adobe jumps after earnings, revenue exceed Street estimates

Adobe Systems stock jumped after the company delivered earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street's expectations on Thursday.

Adobe's stock jumped 4.9 percent in extended-hours trading.

The company's adjusted earnings rose to 94 cents, topping estimates of 87 cents per share, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.

Total revenue rose to $1.68 billion from $1.38 billion. Wall Street had expected Adobe to deliver revenue of $1.65 billion.

Its quarterly revenue increase marked the twelfth straight quarter of increase, as its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, added more subscribers.