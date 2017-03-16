    ×

    Business

    Adobe jumps after earnings, revenue exceed Street estimates

    Shantanu Narayen
    Mark Neuling | CNBC
    Shantanu Narayen

    Adobe Systems stock jumped after the company delivered earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street's expectations on Thursday.

    Adobe's stock jumped 4.9 percent in extended-hours trading.

    The company's adjusted earnings rose to 94 cents, topping estimates of 87 cents per share, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.

    Total revenue rose to $1.68 billion from $1.38 billion. Wall Street had expected Adobe to deliver revenue of $1.65 billion.

    Its quarterly revenue increase marked the twelfth straight quarter of increase, as its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, added more subscribers.

    Adobe shares Thursday performance

    —Reuters contributed to this report.

