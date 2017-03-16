After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVXS, GOOS & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Adobe Systems popped 4 percent higher in extended trading Thursdayafter the company reported earnings above analysts' expectations. The computer software company reported earnings of 94 cents per share, while 87 cents share was expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Revenue for the company came in at $1.68 billion, ahead of the $1.65 billion analysts expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Vivint Solar shares soared more than 7 percent after the company reported a fourth-quarter loss better than expected. The solar energy company reported a loss of 41 cents per share, while Wall Street analysts expected a loss of 45 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Revenue for the company came in at $41.8 million, below the Street's estimate of $42.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of AveXis skyrocketed nearly 13 percent higher after the biotech company reported positive findings for a clinical drug. AveXis reported topline results from a Phase 1 trial of AVXS-101 a treatment for Type 1 of genetic disease, spinal muscular atrophy. In a press release, AveXis said, since January 20, AVXS-101 patients seemed to respond well to the medicine and it appears to have a "favorable safety profile."

Canada Goose sharescontinued to move higher after the bell. The luxury apparel retailer's shares added more than 1 percent to its gain on Thursday, following the company's initial public offering. Canada Gosse's stock closed its first trading day with an over 25 percent gain. On Thursday morning, shares of Canada Goose opened at a price of $18 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock will also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.