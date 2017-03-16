Asian markets traded sideways on Friday, following a flat to lower close on Wall Street, in a light regional data day.

Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.36 percent early Friday morning.



Australia's ASX 200 added 0.2 percent, buoyed by its gold sub-index, which was up 0.73 percent.

In South Korea, the Kospi was flat as the won weakened against the dollar.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson heads to Seoul today, as part of his visit to Asia. Tillerson said on Thursday in Japan that part of his visit was to find a "new approach" to deal with threats from North Korea.



Major U.S. indexes closed mostly lower, weighed by losses in the healthcare sector after U.S. President Donald Trump released his budget blueprint that proposed cutting the National Institutes of Health's spending by $5.8 billion.



The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 0.07 percent at 20,934.55, the S&P 500 closed lower by 0.16 percent to 2,381.38 and the Nasdaq composite closed nearly flat at 5,900.76.