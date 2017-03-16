Billionaire investor Howard Marks doesn't see any bargains anywhere

Billionaire investor Howard Marks told CNBC the U.S. stock market and other world markets are fully priced.
"We're in a low-return world. Asset prices are elevated everywhere," said the co-founder of Oaktree Capital. "One must be cautious."
"I don't see any pronounced bargains anyplace," added the investor on international markets vs. the U.S.
Marks also commented on:
- The right time for investors to invest
- Why bonds are fully priced as well
The full, unedited interview from CNBC's "Closing Bell" with Kelly Evans and Scott Wapner is available to PRO Subscribers only.