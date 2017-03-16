Can you wear jeans or leggings to the office? A fashion expert lays down the law

I'll admit it: I have worn jeans and leggings to work on days that were not casual Fridays.

In my defense, the trend toward more casual office apparel predates me. In the 1960s, the Hawaiian Fashion Guild introduced "Aloha Fridays" to boost sales of Hawaiian shirts. Hoping to sell more Dockers khakis, Levi's tried something similar in the 1990s, contacting HR departments around the country encouraging offices to allow casual dress.



Since then, casual office attire has seeped into the other four days of the week as well, and tech titans like Mark Zuckerberg and the late Steve Jobs have helped push that trend forward, donning t-shirts, sweatshirts and jeans and shunning more traditional professional attire.

In my case and for plenty of other women, the decision to wear jeans or leggings to work isn't born from laziness. Finding well-fitted women's work pants is a frustrating process. They're often too tight, baggy at the knees, too long or essentially see-through.

But despite all this, I was still unsure. Could I really wear jeans or leggings — garments that can be worn gardening and jogging — to work?

I wanted an expert's opinion, so Tiffany Yannetta, shopping director at Racked.com, weighed in.