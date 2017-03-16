CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan to Speak with CNBC’s Wilfred Frost Tomorrow

WHEN: Tomorrow, Friday, March 17th

WHERE: CNBC's Business Day programming

In a CNBC EXCLUSIVE interview, Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan will speak with CNBC's Wilfred Frost tomorrow, Friday, March 17th. Excerpts of the interview will run tomorrow beginning on CNBC's "Squawk Box" (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET) and continue throughout CNBC's Business Day programming. Topics include: the state of the U.S. economy relative to current optimism, position in the credit cycle, expectations for Trump reforms, technology and the changing nature of retail banking, impact of the cross-selling scandal, and the future outlook for the bank, among others.

