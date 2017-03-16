Mastercard's chief marketing officer Raja Rajamannar has said that people are no longer interested in advertising, and instead want to experience brands.

"Now if you see the trend, consumers are not interested in ads. They want uninterrupted experiences. The fact that there are 225 million consumers who are active users of ad block[ers] tells you that they're saying 'no I don't want your ads,'" he told CNBC's Carolin Roth in the latest episode of Marketing Media Money.

"How do you reach consumers? That kind of a scenario is a not about storytelling. It is all about story making, it is through experiences that you give consumers where they become a part of the story, you enable them to create and tell their own stories which we call story making."