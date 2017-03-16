Cramer: Canada Goose’s IPO is a ‘winning combination’ that we rarely see

"The company has been expanding from just a wholesaler that supplies various retailers worldwide, to having a direct-to-consumer business where they use the web to cut out the middleman and sell to individuals," Cramer said.

He added that the company has an iron grip on its product supply, which allows it to maintain its high prices.

All of this helped Canada Goose's sales jump 41 percent in the last nine months, even during the unusually warm weather. Its gross margin also shot up by over 50 percent during its 2017 fiscal year.

"Combine all this info … and you've got a company with accelerating revenue growth, rising margins, and genuine profitability, a powerful winning combination that we rarely see among new IPOs. If Canada Goose can keep executing like this then I wouldn't be at all surprised if the stock ends up having much more upside," Cramer said.

And Canada Goose still has a few tricks up its sleeve that should help it continue to grow, Cramer said. There's still plenty of room for it to expand globally and increase its market share, and the company has plans to add fall and spring jackets, footwear, travel accessories, and bedding to its product mix.

Cramer's big concerns were that private equity giant Bain Capital owns 57 percent of the outerwear maker, which could threaten its share price in the future if Bain decides to make any rash moves, and that the jackets have gone mainstream, so some markets, like New York's, feel saturated.

Still, he's optimistic. "Despite its high price tag, I think Canada Goose has a compelling story with an amazing product and some terrific accelerating revenue growth," Cramer said.

