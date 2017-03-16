Cramer: This Trump stock is exactly what's working in the economy right now   

Jim Cramer has been following the rise of industrial stocks since the election, and one particular manufacturer caught his attention this week: Fastenal.

The maintenance, repairs, and operation supplies distributor had a volatile 2016, with the stock trading up to $50 in the first few months of the year before declining to $38 by November.

"But since the election, like so many other cyclicals, this stock has caught fire, climbing up to 51 bucks and change as of today, including a 10 percent rally just since the beginning of 2017," the "Mad Money" host said Thursday.

Cramer attributed Fastenal's recent success to a few trends: industrial production and manufacturing orders picking up, deregulation coming from Washington, and manufacturing inventories getting smaller, which could give Fastenal more pricing power.

