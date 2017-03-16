Cramer's lightning round: The best-performing bank stock, despite its flaws

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Wells Fargo & Co: "We like Wells Fargo, especially every single time when they reveal that they might be clawing back something from all that mess that happened. They did that today. Best-performing bank stock, [my] charitable trust owns it."

Government Properties Income Trust: "I've got to do more work on it, because I don't know how much of that is federal. If it's federal, then we've got to be worried, because you know deregulation upon us."

Suburban Propane: "I'm worried about it. I'm worried about it. You know, [Energy Markets Consultant] Rusty Braziel from RBN, he has done more work on propane than anybody else, and I've got to tell you, it worries me. I think propane is going through the floor. I'm very, very worried about propane."

National Oilwell Varco: "I think that when this GE-Baker Hughes deal is done, the first thing they do is they buy National Oilwell Varco. I want you to hold onto it."

Infinera: "No, I do not like anything optical. I've been spooked ever since what Finisar said, there was a Siena downgrade, I'm going to say absolutely no, don't buy, to optical."

Hi-Crush Partners: "No, no. I don't like the sand stocks. I mean, they came back, but they moved, and now they're done. I think oil's going to be in the range [of] $40s, $50s. We're not going to be needing that much more sand."

