Early movers: DG,ORCL, TSLA, M, GPRO, KCG

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Dollar General – The discount retailer reported quarterly profit of $1.49 per share, eight cents above estimates. Revenue was also above forecasts, and the same-store sales increase of 1.0 percent beat the consensus Thomson Reuters estimate of a 0.3 percent increase. The company said it was pleased with its performance in a "challenging" retail environment.

Oracle – Oracle beat estimates by seven cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 69 cents per share. The business software company's revenue was slightly below forecasts, but Oracle is seeing increasing growth in its cloud offerings. Oracle also raised its quarterly dividend to 19 cents per share from 15 cents.

Tesla – Tesla announced an offering of $250 million in stock and $750 million in convertible notes. The automaker's CEO, Elon Musk, will buy $25 million of the new Tesla shares, with both offerings to be priced after the close today. Tesla said it would use the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet.

Macy's — Starboard Value exited its stake in Macy's, according to a Reuters report. Starboard had owned nearly one percent of Macy's as of the end of 2016, and been pressuring the company to separate out its real estate business.

GoPro – GoPro said its first quarter revenue would likely come in at the high end of its prior forecasts, and also announced it was cutting about 270 jobs in an effort to return to profitability. The high definition camera maker has been dealing with slowing sales and product delays.

KCG Holdings – KCG is the target of a takeover bid by rival trading firm Virtu Financial, worth $18.50 - $20.00 per share in cash. KCG issued a statement saying it was evaluating the offer.

Williams-Sonoma – Williams-Sonoma reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.55 per share, four cents above estimates, with revenue very slightly below Street forecasts. The housewares retailer said the holiday season was one of its best, and also announced a five percent dividend increase to 39 cents per share.

Guess – Guess fell three cents short of estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 41 cents per share, while the apparel maker also saw revenue miss forecasts. The company also gave weaker than expected guidance for the full year, noting challenging conditions in some of its markets.

Canada Goose – Canada Goose will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange after pricing its initial public offering at 17 Canadian dollars per share. The outwear maker will also debut today on the New York Stock Exchange.

Jabil Circuit – Jabil reported quarterly profit of 48 cents per share, two cents below estimates, though revenue was slightly above forecasts. Jabil is an electronics manufacturer and a supplier to Apple.

TJX – Goldman Sachs added the parent of TJ Maxx and Marshall's to its "Conviction Buy" list, noting the retailer has both near-term catalysts and long-term secular growth to propel its stock price.

Delta Air Lines, United Continental – Evercore upgraded Delta to "outperform" while lowering United Continental to "in-line". Evercore said Delta is managing system capacity well and has a higher sense of urgency on profit margins, while United has abandoned its commitment to controlling capacity growth.