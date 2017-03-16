Employees called 'selfish,' 'ungrateful' for negotiating pay at multimillion-dollar start-up

Women's underwear start-up THINX has been called one of 2017's most innovative companies and applauded for generating "tens of millions of dollars in revenue," but the company's success seems to have bypassed one crucial subset of people: its own employees. According to an expose on the fashion site Racked, workers are underpaid, scolded for advocating for themselves and sufficiently ill-treated that turnover has become a significant issue for the fledgling company.

Since it debuted in 2014, THINX has positioned itself as a stylish, contemporary and post-shame purveyor of menstrual products — its absorbent, moisture-wicking underwear is engineered to be worn while you have your period — and as a brand with both a sense of humor and a conscience. Racked's revelations come, to many, as a rude surprise.

Although almost no one is willing to go on the record with journalist Hilary George-Parkin, current and former employees alike tell her a similar story. "None of us feels safe," one tells Racked. "I'm giving my whole life to THINX basically, like I work all the time, but I can't even afford birth control," says another. And: "It was truly like being in an abusive relationship. And I don't use that analogy lightly."