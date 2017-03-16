European markets set to open higher; focus on central banks; Lufthansa reports

Markets in Europe are expected to open higher on Thursday following the U.S. Federal Reserve announcement of a new rate hike.

The FTSE 100 is seen 27 points higher at 7,398; the German DAX is on track to be 74 points up at 12,092 and the CAC 40 should open up by 29 points at 5,014.

Fed chair Janet Yellen hiked rates by 25 points on Wednesday evening but signaled no pick-up in the pace of normalization of rates.

Meanwhile, in Japan, the Central Bank said Thursday morning it was keeping its rates unchanged and the People's Bank of China raised its short-term interest rate by 10 basis points on both medium-term lending facility loans and its open market operation reverse repurchase agreements.

Still on Thursday, investors will be looking at Norway's and the U.K.'s central banks for their latest rate decisions.

In the corporate world, Lufthansa and Enel are due to report their latest earnings.

Looking at politics, voters in the Netherlands headed heavily to the polls to choose their next prime minister. According to exit polls, the center-right Mark Rutte defeated the anti-immigrant and anti-establishment Freedom Party. However, analysts say it will take months before Rutte manages to form a coalition government.



Emmanuel Macron, the current frontrunner in the French presidential election, is set to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel at 2pm London time.





