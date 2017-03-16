For retirees, the penalty for missing this April 1 deadline is 50 percent

Forget April 18. Retirees have another more pressing deadline — April 1 — to avoid a hefty 50 percent tax penalty.
The culprit: Required minimum distributions from retirement accounts. Under IRS rules, RMDs generally kick in on IRAs once you reach age 70½. For 401(k) plans and other defined contribution plans, it's typically when you turn 70½ or you retire, whichever is later.
In the year you're first required to take an RMD, you have until April 1 of the following year to make that withdrawal. Thereafter, the deadline to take that year's RMD is Dec. 31.
Fail to withdraw enough, and there's a hefty 50 percent tax penalty on the shortfall.
(For more of the ins and outs on RMDs, including how to figure out how much to take, see our guide here.)