Google exec: Here's how a cold email can land you your next job

Applying to job listings online is a routine step for those seeking a new position. But it's not the best strategy for landing a new job, according to Google executive Peter Roper.

"Frankly there's a lot of jobs on LinkedIn, there's a lot of job services," Roper tells CNBC. "Those are jobs people know about."

While job posting websites make it easier for you to apply, it also means that it's a lot easier for hundreds, if not thousands, of others to do the same.

"Those are the jobs that are really the most competitive to get because they're widely publicized," he says in an interview at the Millennial 20/20 conference.

Roper, who leads the company's mobile branding, has a better strategy.