GoPro's CEO: 'We failed to make GoPro contemporary'

"We've recognized over the past couple of years that we need to focus keenly on one customer, and that is the person who buys a GoPro," Woodman said. "In the quarters after going public, we were making different investments, placing different bets. Some of those bets didn't work out. And we're refocusing."

Investors were also dismayed last year after the company recalled its drone, which had already faced delays and steep competition. Woodman said GoPro is still very committed to the drone space, as it gives the company robotics experience in anticipation of future "breakout" robot products.

GoPro shares rose about 15 percent on Thursday, after the company announced cost-cutting measures, and forecast first-quarter earnings at the high end of guidance.

The camera company said it expects revenue for the quarter on the high end of the $190 million to $210 million range. It also said it would slash 270 jobs. Woodman said the company has shifted its culture toward efficiency, and will cost cuts "dramatically."

San Mateo, Calif.-based GoPro said it expects the full year to end with positive earnings (before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization.)

"Sales are good," Woodman said. "It's all good signs that we are improving our business, and that's something we intend to build on throughout the year."