GoPro's CEO: 'We failed to make GoPro contemporary'

After a rough couple of years, GoPro is embracing the smartphone, CEO Nick Woodman told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Thursday.
"Our mission has never changed....which is that we believe that there's a megatrend of consumers who are visually expressing and sharing themselves more and more online," Woodman said. "Where we fell out a little bit in our post-IPO years was that we failed to make GoPro contemporary and failed to align with the smartphone movement."
The company, known for action-packed, first-person footage, has struggled so far to capitalize on its initial buzz, amid rapid improvements in smartphone cameras. Woodman said the company is now going to make it easier to move footage to smartphones.
At about $8.50 a share, the shares trade well below their $24 a share IPO price.