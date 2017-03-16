Here's where to get deals at restaurants on St. Patrick's Day

Looking for some festive treats to celebrate St. Patrick's Day? Well, there are plenty of deals and food options for you to choose from.

A National Retail Federation survey estimated that Americans will spend a whopping $5.3 billion on St. Patrick's Day this year — the highest level in the survey's 13-year history. The study, which was conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics from Feb. 1-8, polled more than 7,600 consumers about their St. Patrick's Day plans.

Of those surveyed, 52 percent expect to purchase food and 41 percent expect to buy beverages as they celebrate the holiday, the trade group said.

Among those beverages, will be some 13 million pints of Guinness that are expected to be consumed worldwide on March 17, according to WalletHub. But if you're looking for something with a bit more sustenance, there's always a hearty plate of corned beef and cabbage — shipments of the latter increase 70 percent on the holiday.

From full-course meals to minty desserts, here are some St. Patrick's Day food deals and limited-time items that might satisfy your craving for all things green. Slainte!