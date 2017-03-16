Here's where to get deals at restaurants on St. Patrick's Day

Looking for some festive treats to celebrate St. Patrick's Day? Well, there are plenty of deals and food options for you to choose from.
A National Retail Federation survey estimated that Americans will spend a whopping $5.3 billion on St. Patrick's Day this year — the highest level in the survey's 13-year history. The study, which was conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics from Feb. 1-8, polled more than 7,600 consumers about their St. Patrick's Day plans.
Of those surveyed, 52 percent expect to purchase food and 41 percent expect to buy beverages as they celebrate the holiday, the trade group said.
Among those beverages, will be some 13 million pints of Guinness that are expected to be consumed worldwide on March 17, according to WalletHub. But if you're looking for something with a bit more sustenance, there's always a hearty plate of corned beef and cabbage — shipments of the latter increase 70 percent on the holiday.
From full-course meals to minty desserts, here are some St. Patrick's Day food deals and limited-time items that might satisfy your craving for all things green. Slainte!
- TGI Fridays: Serves up 14-ounce green beers for $3 and Jameson Irish Whiskey "you call it" cocktails for $5.
- Dunkin Donuts: Get a Shamrock Sprinkle Donut, which is a traditional yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting and shamrock sprinkles.
- Baskin-Robbins: Order a festive green cake with any ice cream or cake flavor combination. The cake is decorated in green frosting with a rainbow, pot of gold and shamrocks. Prices vary based on size.
- Krispy Kreme: The shop's traditional glazed doughnut will be turned green for one-day only.
- Tim Horton's: Purchase any beverage at Tim Horton's and get a free mint-chip Timbit.
- McAlister's: Get a free green tea just for wearing green at McAlister's on Friday. (The NRF expects nearly 83 percent of Americans will celebrate the day by wearing something green.) Additionally, the chain will be offering a Reuben Spud, a baked potato topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Swiss.
- McDonald's: The Shamrock Shake makes its annual return for a limited-time only at the burger giant.
- California Tortilla: Get free green chips and queso on Friday.
- Bruegger's Bagels: Get $2 off a big bagel bundle on St. Patrick's Day.
- Bruxie: The chicken and waffle restaurant has created a "Get Lucky" Fried Chicken Sandwich — Guinness-Honey glazed fried chicken with corned beef and cabbage slaw, pickled carrots and a mustard vinaigrette sandwiched between a waffle. The sandwich costs $9.95.
- Philly Pretzel Factory: Get a shamrock-shaped pretzel on March 17.
- Qdoba: The fast-casual Mexican chain will be offering Green Tabasco flavored queso throughout the month of March.