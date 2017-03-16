The female farmer whose multimillion-dollar success was built on saying no to Wal-Mart

Honed over the 15 years since founding her company, Block's negotiation techniques have helped win business with national stores like Lowe's, Ace Hardware and Target (online). She's grown EarthKind into a profitable $8.5 million, 30-employee entity since the discovery at her kitchen table in New Town, North Dakota, that balsam fir essential oil and ground-up corn cob repel mice effectively.



But there's one Holy Grail of a customer that, despite saying it wants to sell EarthKind products, refuses to take part in Block's negotiations: Wal-Mart Stores.



In 2013 Block flew to Bentonville, Arkansas, home of the retail giant, for an initial meeting with a Wal-Mart buyer (Block had hired a consultant to coach her on Wal-Mart's average price points and profit margins). Shortly after, the retailer emailed her a purchase order, but with a catch. Block said the price at which Wal-Mart wanted to buy EarthKind was 12 percent to 15 percent less than what they had discussed in person. (That's 12 percent to 15 percent less than Block's lowest price for any retailer.) Then Block couldn't get the buyer on the phone.



"I received an email," she recalled. "'That's not in our policy to negotiate on price,' [the buyer] said. It was disappointing." A second email, saying the same thing, followed another unreturned phone call from Block.

Wal-Mart did not respond to repeated requests for comment.



Block decided on her bottom-line message to Wal-Mart: She wouldn't work with the company, "not until you let me make money."



"I would really like to do business globally with Wal-Mart … but if they're going to reduce the price on the shelf and use it as a loss leader, that's bad for my brand," the EarthKind founder said.



Walking away from Wal-Mart and its hundreds of millions of weekly customers would dumbfound many small-business suppliers, but it turned out to be one of the best things Block, at the time, could have done for EarthKind.