How to trade deregulation: 6 stocks   

As companies expect less regulation from President Donald Trump and his administration, the "Fast Money" traders discussed which stocks they expect to benefit the most from a more hands-off government.

Trader Pete Najarian said he likes the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund. He said he expects lending at banks to go back to where it was before heavy regulation.

Trader Brian Seaburg said he likes housing names, such as Pulte Group and Danaher in a deregulated environment. He said that many people who went bankrupt 10 years ago will have better credit scores, and banks will want to lend more because of higher interest rates. Seaburg said this all makes for a better housing market.

Trader Dan Nathan said he likes Twitter and T-Mobile because he expects the two companies to be bought out and the deals would pass through industry regulators. Nathan said Facebook should buy Twitter and T-Mobile could be taken over by a cable company.

Trader Guy Adami said he likes Pfizer because he expects Trump to improve the expedience and likelihood of the Food and Drug Administration to approve drugs, despite the president's tweet that he's working to bring prices "way down."



