HUD Sec Ben Carson champions program Trump budget aims to kill

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson was not in Washington, D.C., today defending his administration's new budget proposal. Instead, he was touting a program that President Donald Trump's budget aims to obliterate.

Carson was in Detroit, listening to citizens and visiting the city's HUD field office. He stopped for lunch at a restaurant funded by Motor City Match and tweeted that the program "is a wonderful example of community revitalization at work."

Motor City Match is a program that pairs businesses in Detroit with available real estate options. It helps businesses locate and thrive in Detroit by providing competitive grants, loans and counseling to building owners and business owners, according to its website. Motor City Match is run by the city but funded in part by HUD's Community Development Block Grant program — the $3 billion program that the Trump administration's FY 2018 budget cuts entirely.