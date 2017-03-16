Jay Leno's brilliant money saving strategy is something anyone can try

Comedian Jay Leno has made millions over his career, but his massive success hasn't changed his conservative money philosophy.



From the moment he entered the working world, he always had two incomes. "I'd bank one and I'd spend one," Leno tells CNBC. And he made sure to spend the smaller amount.

Before Leno's career took off, this meant saving the money he earned working at a car dealership and spending the money he made as a comedian.

"When I started to get a bit famous, the money I was making as a comedian was way more than the money I was making at the car dealership," he says, "so I would bank that and spend the car dealership money."