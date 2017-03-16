Jessica Alba's Honest Company just got a new CEO

"With our strategic shift from e-commerce to omni-channel brand underway, this is the perfect time to welcome [Vlahos] as the new CEO..." Honest Co. Co-founder Alba said in a statement. "Nick shares our mission of building a modern brand with ethical standards, trust and transparency at the forefront."

Back in February, the maker of baby and beauty products was reportedly said to be overhauling its management team in a shake-up that could result in a CEO change.

The talks started after a rough year for five-year-old Honest Co., after its IPO plans were put on hold. The company then had acquisition talks with Unilever, only to see the firm acquire another environmentally friendly company, Seventh Generation, instead.

In December, Honest Co. announced that it would cut 80 jobs in early 2017, and that President Sean Kane, as well as CFO and COO David Parker, were leaving the company.

Alba has said she wants to turn Honest Co. into a "multi-channel, 21stcentury brand."

