    ×

    Consumer

    Jessica Alba's Honest Company just got a new CEO

    Jessica Alba
    Getty Images
    Jessica Alba

    Jessica Alba's The Honest Company announced Thursday that Clorox veteran Nick Vlahos will become the company's chief executive officer, replacing Brian Lee.

    Lee will remain on the firm's board and will serve in an advisory role to the company, the Los Angeles-based company said in a press release.

    Incoming CEO Vlahos has worked at other retail brands, including Burt's Bees, Brita and Green Works. He joins Alba's company after serving as chief operating officer at Clorox.

    The Honest Company founder Jessica Alba speaks onstage during The New York Times DealBook Conference at One World Trade Center in New York, Dec. 11, 2014.
    The smart business move Jessica Alba made: Lemonis   

    "With our strategic shift from e-commerce to omni-channel brand underway, this is the perfect time to welcome [Vlahos] as the new CEO..." Honest Co. Co-founder Alba said in a statement. "Nick shares our mission of building a modern brand with ethical standards, trust and transparency at the forefront."

    Back in February, the maker of baby and beauty products was reportedly said to be overhauling its management team in a shake-up that could result in a CEO change.

    The talks started after a rough year for five-year-old Honest Co., after its IPO plans were put on hold. The company then had acquisition talks with Unilever, only to see the firm acquire another environmentally friendly company, Seventh Generation, instead.

    In December, Honest Co. announced that it would cut 80 jobs in early 2017, and that President Sean Kane, as well as CFO and COO David Parker, were leaving the company.

    Alba has said she wants to turn Honest Co. into a "multi-channel, 21stcentury brand."

    Watch: Takeover talk and Jessica Alba's company

    Jessica Alba's diaper company may be taken over   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    CLX
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...