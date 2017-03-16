    ×

    No. 2 House Democrat says Trump's budget blueprint is a 'hatchet job' that's DOA

    Steny Hoyer, House Minority Whip (D-MD).
    Rep. Hoyer: Trump's budget is 'irresponsible' and 'unrealistic'   

    Reacting to President Donald Trump's new spending plan, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer told CNBC on Thursday he doubts even Republican budgeteers think the White House budget blueprint "could" or "should be accomplished."

    "It will be essentially dead on the arrival," Hoyer said on "Squawk Box," shortly after Trump's proposal became public.

    The president's budget framework calls for boosts in defense spending by 9 percent or $54 billion to bolster readiness, and homeland security spending by nearly 7 percent or $2.8 billion to help start building his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

    The White House proposal also calls for funding cuts of 28 percent or nearly $10.1 billion at the State Department, about 31 percent or $5.7 billion at the Environmental Protection Agency and 18 percent or $5.8 billion at the National Institutes of Health.

    "It's probably the most irresponsible budget that I've seen and the most unrealistic budget that I've seen," Rep. Hoyer said.

    The Maryland Democrat said that even if Trump's proposal were just a starting point in a negotiation, it needs to be rational. "It was simply a hatchet job to increase very substantially the defense side of the budget without paying for it except with these irrational cuts," he argued.

    Rep. Black: Budget shows Trump serious about cutting federal funding
    Rep. Black: Budget shows Trump serious about cutting federal funding   

    On the other side of the aisle, House Budget Committee Chair Diane Black praised Trump's budget blueprint in an earlier CNBC interview.

    "I think we see a president very serious about cutting federal funding and putting money in areas where he sees the nation in need, which is our military," she said on "Squawk Box" Thursday.

    Black stressed the defense spending component because the military needs to be ready for fighting and fully equipped when going into danger zones.

    "Our Budget Committee has been hard at work [for weeks] looking at all our functions and agencies of the federal government," Rep. Black said.

    The next steps are to line up those findings with the president's priorities to see what's possible, the Tennessee Republican added.

    Right around noon Eastern Time, President Trump tweeted a link to what he calls an America First budget blueprint.

