One of Macy's largest threats is getting even bigger

One of Macy's largest competitive threats is about to get even bigger.

Off-price retailers TJX, Ross and Burlington plan to open nearly 300 U.S. stores combined this year. That's roughly the same number of shops that Macy's, Sears and J.C. Penney will collectively close.

Their expansion should continue to fuel off-price apparel sales, which grew 39 percent between 2011 and 2016, according to Fung Global Retail & Technology.



Yet while there's no denying off-price chains are benefiting from department stores' shrinking sales, some investors are starting to question if they're getting ahead of themselves.

One of the biggest concerns is their footprints, which are growing as others contract. Investors also worry that vendors could limit their supply to off-price chains in an effort to sell more merchandise without a discount. Meanwhile, department stores are working to whittle down the number of products they keep on their shelves, which could potentially cut off some supply.

Analysts, however, say these fears are overblown, noting the $52 billion-plus off-price business is simply too big for brands to ignore. Goldman Sachs on Thursday added TJX's stock to its conviction buy list, saying it has been a "key beneficiary of the unraveling of the regional mall."

"I don't think you can avoid that type of power in the marketplace," Michael Brown, a partner in A.T. Kearney's consumer products and retail practice, told CNBC.