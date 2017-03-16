Saudi energy minister Falih says output cuts on track, will cajole partners

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told CNBC that a coordinated pact by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and key producers outside the cartel to trim supplies to the market is on track and that the Kingdom plans to lead by example to cajole continued compliance.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, is leading the effort to trim nearly 1.8 million barrels per day from the market in the first six months of the year to even the supply and demand balance and support prices. The complex deal includes exemptions for Libya and Nigeria and a higher output quota for Iran on the OPEC leg and is joined by other producers including heavyweight Russia.