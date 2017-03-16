The biggest bull on Wall Street explains why the run has up to 4 more years to go

Binky Chadha, Deutsche Bank's chief global strategist, told CNBC PRO that the equity bull market and economic expansion have up to four more years to go.

"The historical drivers of productivity are pretty well aligned to get a pickup and a good solid inflection in productivity," explained Chadha, while listing his reasons for being so bullish. "The U.S. dollar up-cycle has still got another 10 percent to go over the medium term and that will take the edge off inflation and really prolong the cycle."

"I would argue two to four years, probably three ... maybe a little longer" to go, he added.

Chadha is the most bullish strategist on Wall Street with a year-end forecast for the S&P 500 of 2,600, representing a 9 percent gain from Wednesday's close.

The strategist, who holds a Ph.D. in economics from Columbia University, also discusses :

Why the bond market is in a bubble



Why he's long financials, industrials and consumer discretionary stocks

Why President Donald Trump's fiscal stimulus may not help the market

