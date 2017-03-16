Traditional media still rules in India, cash crackdown won’t affect ad spend: Report

While advertising dollars are shifting to digital media in many economies, in others more traditional ways of promotion prevail.

Figures released today show that TV and print media are the most popular means of advertising in India, while in the U.S. for example, spending on digital media overtook TV for the first time in 2016.

TV will take nearly 40 percent of ad spend in India in 2017, or $3.13 billion, while print including newspapers will take 35.7 percent, or $2.83 billion, an eMarketer online report forecasts.