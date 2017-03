U.S. government debt prices were lower on Thursday morning as investors eyed a big batch of data and digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to increase interest rates.

The central bank raised interest rates by 0.25 points and signaled two more hikes this year.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.5257 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.1341 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.