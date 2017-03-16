Watch: White House's Spicer takes questions following budget blueprint release

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



Press secretary Sean Spicer gives his daily briefing Thursday following the release of the White House's budget blueprint, which calls for big cuts to domestic programs to support a defense buildup.

The White House spokesman will likely face questions about the administration's request to slash costs in many domestic programs. Democrats and even some Republicans have raised concerns about certain cuts.

He may also be asked about the ongoing Republican push to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The GOP is looking to reach a consensus on a proposal as pockets of the party oppose parts of the current bill, the American Health Care Act.

