What next for the anti-Islam anti-European Union Geert Wilders?

Speaking to reporters when casting his vote in the Dutch general election Wednesday, far-right candidate Geert Wilders told reporters: "Whatever the outcome of the election today, the genie will not go back into the bottle and this patriotic revolution, whether today or tomorrow, will take place."

Wilders went on to finish in second place, increasing his Party for Freedom's (PVV) seat count from 12 to 20. This is largely read as disappointment considering that Wilders was polling first until late February this year.

Analysts CNBC spoke to agreed that Wilders' reaction to the result would equal business as usual: continuing as a noisy member of the opposition while also shying away from concrete policy commitments. Florian Otto, head of Eurasia at Verisk Maplecroft, told CNBC via e-mail that Wilders will "continue sniping from the side lines."