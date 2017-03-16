The GOP Obamacare replacement plan has been taking hits from all sides since it was first unveiled last week by House Speaker Paul Ryan. But there's something very uplifting about the most energized corner of that opposition: It proves that some Washington insiders have principles after all.

That's become clearer over the last few days even as President Donald Trump continues to promote the Republican health plan publicly and behind the scenes.

The latest, and perhaps most surprising, opponent of the bill is the usually emphatic Trump supporter and Fox News host Eric Bolling who is now demanding that five changes be made to the bill as soon as possible. Bolling joins members of the Congressional Freedom Caucus, who have been leading the charge against the plan from the start.

If you pay close attention to the appeals by conservatives to dump or change this replacement bill, you'll see very few personal attacks on the president. You will find some vocal expressions of no confidence in Speaker Ryan and the "RINO" ("Republicans in name only") members of Congress. But the most dominant themes in the polemics against the bill are arguments that it will fail because it betrays free market ideals.

That's naked ideology to be sure, but it's based on the belief in a particular set of theories as opposed to knee-jerk responses to policies or politicians based on their partisan titles or personal appeal alone. And that's a far cry from the popular assumption that our American political discourse has been circling the drain of ugliness and stupidity for years.

And "ugliness" is an important word to use because this vehement and broadening conservative opposition to Speaker Ryan and President Trump over this plan should put to rest one of the ugliest assumptions many liberals and Democrats still hold as the absolute truth.