    Work in health care? Living in these 14 cities can keep more money in your pocket

    If you work in health care, some cities may be better than others when it comes to your financial well-being.

    Markets that have both well-paid jobs and affordable housing aren't common, but some cities offer that sweet spot. New data from LinkedIn and Zillow found 14 cities where health-care workers can still keep a lot of their income after covering housing costs.

    "The nice thing is, there's quite a bit of overlap between these two lists as a renter and an owner," said Svenja Gudell, chief economist at Zillow.

    Workers who relocate might test the waters as a renter before deciding if it's a good idea to invest in a home of their own.

    Grand Ole Opry, Nashville Tennessee
    Raymond Boyd | Getty Images
    To come up with the rankings, LinkedIn and Zillow used a combination of housing and employment data. That included hiring trends, median wages, income tax rates and median monthly housing costs.

    (The companies made similar assessments for finance and tech workers. To see those top cities, along with tips to figure out whether relocation is a smart money move for you, click here.)

    Based on the LinkedIn-Zillow findings, here's where health-care workers can have more discretionary income left after housing costs:

    Best affordable cities for healthcare jobs

    City
    Disposable Income (%) Renters
    Disposable Income (%) Owners
    Sweet Spot Ranking (Renters)
    Phoenix, Ariz. 52.1% 58.6% 1
    Indianapolis, Ind. 53.7% 65.3% 2
    Boston, Mass. 40.1% 52.0% 3
    Denver, Colo. 40.5% 50.7% 4
    Austin, Texas 48.7% 60.3% 5
    Minneapolis-St.Paul, Minn. 46.7% 57.3% 6
    Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla. 54.4% 65.6% 7
    Seattle, Wash. 48.8% 55.6% 8
    Pittsburgh, Penn. 55.9% 65.3% 9
    Nashville, Tenn. 55.4% 65.9% 10
    Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas 52.8% 64.7% 11
    San Francisco Bay, Calif. 31.0% 33.1% 12
    Charlotte, N.C. 50.7% N/a 13
    Kansas City, Mo. 49.2% N/a 14
    SOURCE: LinkedIn and Zillow

