The idea came about when he used a retirement calculator for the first time and it told him he needed about $1.25 million to retire. "I was barely able to buy a burrito," he writes, let alone think about saving seven figures.

That's when Grant decided to start thinking about saving as a daily goal. He crunched the numbers and figured out exactly how much he would have to save each day to reach financial independence in 30 years. "It's a simple calculation I did using a basic compounding interest calculator," he writes. "In order to get to $1,250,000 I needed to save $50 a day and have an expected 5% annual compounding rate."

Next, he started making deposits every single day into his investment accounts, with $50 being the goal. At first, "some days it was only $5, but I rarely missed a day," Grant writes. "Then I started trying to make as much money as possible every day so I could invest it. I stopped thinking long term and thought every day about making that $50 threshold."