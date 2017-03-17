5 tips for getting on 'Shark Tank,' from people who have done it

Landing a 10-minute slot on ABC's "Shark Tank" can be a game changer for any entrepreneur. Even if you don't strike a deal with one of the five sharks, you have the opportunity to showcase your company to millions of potential customers.

That's why some 45,000 people apply to get on the show every year. But less than one percent of applicants get to pitch their idea to the sharks — and of that group, only a handful actually make it on TV.

What makes the "Shark Tank" producers take notice?

Web publishing company Weebly sent a survey to its customers who not only made it into the tank but showed up on air as well.

Here are five tips for getting on the show, from entrepreneurs who have done it.

Be obsessive, even about minor things

"Pay attention to the small details!" says Elena Petzold, founder of Mama's Milkbox, a maternity apparel subscription service. "The 'Shark Tank' producers look to the quality and professionalism of your website. Your photography is nothing if you don't have a host for it!

"It's the first presentation for your business and shows visitors what kind of quality is behind your business. When the visitors are 'Shark Tank' producers, they can see that quality and your professionalism as well."