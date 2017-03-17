74% of Americans can't answer this question about retirement

The most important things to do with your money before 30 Tuesday, 15 Nov 2016 | 11:15 AM ET | 01:13

No matter the retirement savings vehicle you choose, the most important step is to open an account. Next, follow these three steps so your money can grow over time:

1. Contribute as much of your income as possible. Most experts recommend setting aside 10% or more.

2. Automate your contributions. Have your employer do a payroll deduction or have your money taken out of your checking account and sent straight to your retirement account. After all, you can't spend money you never see.

3. Get in the habit of upping your savings consistently, either every six months, at the end of each year or whenever you get a pay raise. Again, if you make this automatic by setting up "auto-increase," you won't forget to up your contributions (or talk yourself out of setting aside a larger chunk).

