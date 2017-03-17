74% of Americans can't answer this question about retirement

It turns out there's a lot of confusion when it comes to preparing for retirement.
When Fidelity Investments conducted a retirement IQ test consisting of eight questions, respondents scored an average of 30 percent. The dismal results could help explain why so many Americans have little to no savings.
Here's one of Fidelity's questions that tripped up nearly three-quarters of respondents: Roughly how much do many financial experts recommend people save by the time they retire?
- About 2-3 times the amount of your last full-year income
- About 4-5 times the amount of your last full-year income
- About 6-7 times the amount of your last full-year income
- About 8-9 times the amount of your last full-year income
- About 10-12 times the amount of your last full-year income