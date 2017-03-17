75 tech leaders send a letter to Congress advocating for Planned Parenthood

In response to the fear that the administration of President Donald Trump will defund Planned Parenthood, 75 tech leaders sent a strong message to Washington D.C. in support of the health services provider, stressing that it is good both for women and business.



"There is no doubt that current congressional efforts to cut off access to this essential health care provider would hurt women, their families, and the businesses they lead, work for, and support," says the letter, which is dated March 16.

The CEOs of Tumblr, Slack, Squarespace, Foursquare and Reddit are among the signatories, and recipients are four Congressional leaders: Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Paul Ryan and Nancy Pelosi.

"We have had an incredible relationship with the tech community for many many years. So many of the patients that we see at Planned Parenthood reach us through technology," Cecile Richards, the President of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, told CNBC in Austin, Texas, at the SXSW Conferences and Festivals.