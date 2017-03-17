A 'cocktail evolution' hits Asian cities

Asia's cocktail scene has undergone a total "evolution," according to the head of one of the largest bar chains in Singapore.

Nasen Xavier Thiagarajan, CEO of Harry's International, told CNBC last week that a new generation of smaller bars, offering unique concepts and artisanal drinks has energized the space in the last five to 10 years.

Harry's International, which has been around since 1992, owns 19 bars nationwide, and also has a presence in India and Myanmar.

Last year, the alcoholic beverage industry in Asia Pacific was valued at $234 billion, up from $200 billion from the year before, according Euromonitor International. And more bars in Asia-Pacific are making their name globally: 2016 saw nine Asia-Pacific bars on Drinks International's list of World's 50 Best Bars.

Along with this growth, consumers are increasingly looking for bars that offer more than just a cold drink — they're searching for immersive experiences that tingle all five senses.

Two individuals saw an opportunity in that and conceptualized the idea of a "Singapore Cocktail Festival" that could offer bar-goers spirit masterclasses, themed cocktail rooms and bar tours that would provide a platform for consumers to "taste, learn and play."