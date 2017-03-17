The co-founder of $31 billion Airbnb expects a 'revolution' in air travel next

For now, he's busy mastering the home-sharing business. But Airbnb Chief Executive Brian Chesky said he expects to see a total "revolution" in the way people travel next.

"It feels like there's a pretty big revolution coming" to the airline industry, Chesky said in an interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist.

"We have looked at where to stay — we now have [Airbnb] experiences, which is what you do. Probably down the road we will be looking at how you get there — aviation," Chesky said.

The airline industry hasn't changed in decades, the Airbnb co-founder emphasized. "I went on a plane in the 80's, I go on it today, it's very similar."



Chesky told Geist he doesn't know what role Airbnb will play in this so-called "revolution," but added: "In my lifetime, for sure, there's going to be a completely different way to travel."