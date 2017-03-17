'Beauty and the Beast' could be Disney's first $1 billion film of 2017

Heading into its opening weekend, Disney's live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast" has already broken records.



The movie garnered the most advanced ticket sales of any family film in Fandango's history.

"It's performing like a superhero movie," Erik Davis, managing editor of Fandango, told CNBC, noting that it will likely have the biggest opening weekend of the year thus far.

Disney's previous live-action remakes — "Maleficient," " The Jungle Book" and "Cinderella" — have done well at the box office, but "Beauty and the Beast" is expected to do even better.