Beyond 'Hidden Figures': Putting faces to black female scientists' names

Vivienne Malone-Mayes. Jane Hinton. Jessie Price.

You may have never heard of these black female scientists, but one woman is looking to bring their images back to life.

With the help of Twitter, Hilda Bastian (@MissingSciFaces) has worked for the past two months to uncover pictures and stories of prominent, but under-represented scientists.

More from USA TODAY:

9 bills where you can cut a better deal

Amazon's Alexa is coming to your iPhone

GoPro to cut 270 jobs, shares surge



With the tales of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson made famous by the recent book and movie Hidden Figures, Bastian hopes to spread the untold stories of many others.

So far, Bastian and the network she's created have uncovered more than 20 pictures. She's currently working on a larger list of scientists — of all minority backgrounds — whose photos and stories remain largely unknown.

Bastian's inspiration came after editing various scientists' Wikipedia pages. She began to notice there were few to no pictures of black female scientists, and if images did exist, they would be of the same few figures whose stories were already known.

Bastian decided to dedicate Black History Month in February to finding one image of a black female scientist per day. "But after a couple of days I realized that it was going to be impossible to find 28 quickly," she said.

So Bastian's work continued, with late nights scanning a variety of online databases, articles and obituaries. At the end of the month, she published a blog post of her progress, and watched as interest grew. After writing a guide on finding images and avoiding copyright infringements, Bastian began to crowdsource help for her project.