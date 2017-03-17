British spy agency denies wiretapping Trump as ‘ridiculous’

The British agency GCHQ has denied allegations from the U.S. administration that it had helped former U.S. President Barack Obama to spy on President Donald Trump when he was running for the White House.

A GCHQ spokesperson described the allegations as "nonsense", "ridiculous" and should therefore be "ignored."

"Recent allegations made by media commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano about GCHQ being asked to conduct 'wire tapping' against the then President-elect are nonsense. They are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored," the spokesperson told CNBC.

The accusations emerged earlier this week when Fox News judicial analyst Napolitano said that three intelligence sources told him that Obama had used the British GCHQ to wiretap Trump. The allegations were then repeated by White House press secretary Sean Spicer Thursday.

