Cramer Remix: How Trump could keep a lid on oil   

With the bull market indicating full speed ahead, here are the stocks and events Cramer's keeping an eye on next week:

A Monday analyst meeting at natural gas distributor MDU Resources may shed more light on how the natural gas distribution company could benefit from deregulation in the area of fossil fuels, Cramer said.

Tuesday welcomes a flurry of earnings reports that include General Mills, Lennar, and Nike.

One of the strongest stocks in the S&P 500, Lennar has rallied 23 percent since the start of the year. "If the stock is going to stay up here we'll need to hear a story of accelerating orders and estimate beating numbers on both the top and bottom line," Cramer said.

Calvin Klein parent PVH reports earnings on Wednesday, and while it may not boost the retail sector like Canada Goose's IPO, Cramer said it's "a terrific operator and has often been able to make a lot of money even when many investors have counted it out."

Technology earnings from Accenture, Gamestop, and Micron come down on Thursday. Cramer's looking for opportunity in Accenture, which sold off even after reporting strong earnings last quarter only to come back full-throttle and trade above where it was when it reported.

The last earnings report Cramer's watching is for athletic gear retailer Finish Line. Cramer believes it's trailing Foot Locker in terms of sneaker retail investments, and suggests buying Foot Locker stock if Finish Line's earnings disappoint.

On Friday, Cramer also took a look at the rise of eSports, a phenomenon that has turned electronic gaming into a national competition where teams compete for prize money, often in front of paying audiences.

Cramer said that investing in video game makers like Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two is the most straightforward way to play this secular trend. Another logical play is the semiconductor companies like NVIDIA and AMD that support the high-quality graphics these games need, he said.

But the underlying play, Cramer's "sleeper pick," is Logitech International, which makes the controllers, joysticks, keyboards, headsets and other devices used to play the games themselves.

"Competitive gaming is booming and that's more good news for Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two, NVIDIA, AMD, and Logitech," Cramer said. "So do some homework and see if any of these names are right for you."