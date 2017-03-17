Cramer Remix: How Trump could keep a lid on oil   

    ×

    President Donald Trump's calls for deregulation of the energy industry could actually keep oil prices low, oil guru Rusty Braziel told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Friday.

    If U.S. oil producers see some federal regulations lifted, that could lead to a chain reaction that keeps oil prices at bay for good, the president and CEO of energy consulting firm RBN argued.

    "Now they're looking at a situation where regulations are at least expected to be dialed back, which is a great thing, which means that they'll be able to produce for less money, which means they'll be able to have lower break-even prices, which means they'll be able to make more money, which means they'll be able to produce more hydrocarbons, which means ... perhaps we could make so many hydrocarbons that the price [of oil] stays low no matter what," Braziel said.

    But Cramer noticed not much Trump-related news came to the fore this week, and the Federal Reserve remained tame and predictable when it raised interest rates on Wednesday.

    "Neither the rate hike earlier this week nor the Merkel-Trump confab could give the bears the kind of brutal sell-off they've been waiting for. Let's see what next week brings, but if it's only earnings that can hurt us, we look to be in pretty good shape given the overall health of the companies that report next week," the "Mad Money" host said.

    Ander Gillenea | AFP | Getty Images

    With the bull market indicating full speed ahead, here are the stocks and events Cramer's keeping an eye on next week:

    A Monday analyst meeting at natural gas distributor MDU Resources may shed more light on how the natural gas distribution company could benefit from deregulation in the area of fossil fuels, Cramer said.

    Tuesday welcomes a flurry of earnings reports that include General Mills, Lennar, and Nike.

    One of the strongest stocks in the S&P 500, Lennar has rallied 23 percent since the start of the year. "If the stock is going to stay up here we'll need to hear a story of accelerating orders and estimate beating numbers on both the top and bottom line," Cramer said.

    Calvin Klein parent PVH reports earnings on Wednesday, and while it may not boost the retail sector like Canada Goose's IPO, Cramer said it's "a terrific operator and has often been able to make a lot of money even when many investors have counted it out."

    Technology earnings from Accenture, Gamestop, and Micron come down on Thursday. Cramer's looking for opportunity in Accenture, which sold off even after reporting strong earnings last quarter only to come back full-throttle and trade above where it was when it reported.

    The last earnings report Cramer's watching is for athletic gear retailer Finish Line. Cramer believes it's trailing Foot Locker in terms of sneaker retail investments, and suggests buying Foot Locker stock if Finish Line's earnings disappoint.

    On Friday, Cramer also took a look at the rise of eSports, a phenomenon that has turned electronic gaming into a national competition where teams compete for prize money, often in front of paying audiences.

    Cramer said that investing in video game makers like Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two is the most straightforward way to play this secular trend. Another logical play is the semiconductor companies like NVIDIA and AMD that support the high-quality graphics these games need, he said.

    But the underlying play, Cramer's "sleeper pick," is Logitech International, which makes the controllers, joysticks, keyboards, headsets and other devices used to play the games themselves.

    "Competitive gaming is booming and that's more good news for Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two, NVIDIA, AMD, and Logitech," Cramer said. "So do some homework and see if any of these names are right for you."

    But an oncoming wave of initial public offerings could pose a threat to the bull market and lead to a pause, Jim Cramer said.

    "Lots of people ask me, 'what kills a bull?'" the "Mad Money" host said. "I always says that what ultimately kills the bull is supply, because the stock market, like any other market, is all about supply and demand. When the market's roaring, more companies will want to come public, and sooner or later we get so many IPOs that the market's flooded with supply and it overwhelms the demand."

    That could result in the market pause so many analysts have been predicting since the rally began, Cramer said.

    In Cramer's lightning round, he gave his take on these two caller favorites and others:

    Target: "It's going down. Target is in the crosshairs, it's in the crosshairs of Wal-Mart and Amazon and Dollar General, for that matter. Kind of a bad place to be. They've got to reconfigure, they've got to bring back the excitement, and I don't know how they do that, but then again, I'm not the CEO, so I don't have to worry."

    Delta Air Lines: "Well, you stop wondering, start buying. I mean, Delta's inexpensive, I like the business. I think the quarter's going to be weak, but the year's going to be good. DAL, it's got a big thumbs up from me."

