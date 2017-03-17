Cramer's game plan: Here's the only thing that could really derail the bulls next week

Jim Cramer feels like we're in a market waiting to unravel, but the bearish news just isn't coming to the fore.

"Neither the rate hike earlier this week nor the Merkel-Trump confab could give the bears the kind of brutal sell-off they've been waiting for. Let's see what next week brings, but if it's only earnings that can hurt us, we look to be in pretty good shape given the overall health of the companies that report next week," the "Mad Money" host said.

With the bull market indicating full speed ahead, here are the stocks and events Cramer's keeping an eye on next week:

Monday: MDU Resources

An analyst meeting may shed light on how the natural gas distribution company could benefit from deregulation in the area of fossil fuels, Cramer said.

"Few businesses can stand to benefit more from [President Donald] Trump's plans for deregulation than the oil and gas industry ... and MDU is one of the biggest winners," Cramer said.

Tuesday: General Mills, Lennar, Nike

General Mills: The food manufacturer's stock has been disappointing, and if it reports weak earnings, Cramer predicts a downturn followed by rumors that it may be an acquisition target for Kraft-Heinz.

Lennar: One of the strongest stocks in the S&P 500, Lennar has rallied 23 percent since the start of the year.



"If the stock is going to stay up here, we'll need to hear a story of accelerating orders and estimate beating numbers on both the top and bottom line," Cramer said.

Nike: There's chatter among analysts that Nike's earnings report might show a positive turn of the tides.



"The stock has picked up five points on this chatter of a better number. I expect Nike to give you one, but I'm concerned that it needs to be really strong or the recent hype will make it so the stock could sink back to the low fifties from the mid-fifties," Cramer said.

Wednesday: PVH

The Calvin Klein parent's earnings report may not boost the retail sector like Canada Goose's Thursday IPO. "But PVH is a terrific operator and has often been able to make a lot of money even when many investors have counted it out," Cramer said.

Thursday: Accenture, Gamestop, Micron

Accenture: Last quarter, the information technology service provider sold off even after reporting strong earnings, only to come back full-throttle to trade above where it was when it reported. Cramer's looking to see if that opportunity arises again.

Gamestop: Its brick-and-mortar stores have held this stock back, but as Cramer pointed out, it does offer a 6 percent yield. "I say sit back and watch — this one's too risky in an era when its products can be easily bought online," he said.

Micron: The technology giant's announcement that it would have a great quarter didn't even move the stock, so it needs to blow its earnings out of the water, Cramer said.

Friday: Finish Line

The last earnings report Cramer's watching is for this athletic gear retailer. Cramer believes it is trailing Foot Locker in terms of sneaker retail investments, and suggests buying Foot Locker stock if Finish Line's earnings disappoint.



﻿Watch the full segment here: