Some on Wall Street are making a new bet on investors' consciences

Assets managed with ESG strategies in 2016 totaled $8.1 trillion, nearly double the $4.8 trillion in 2014, according to industry group the US SIF Foundation. Their study found 300 money managers and 1,043 community investing institutions that used such strategies.



At least three firms announced "values-based" investment products in the last several weeks.



Retirement plans got their first series of target-date ESG funds on Feb. 28, when Natixis Global Asset Management launched the industry's first. The company picks companies whose business practices should allow them to benefit from global efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

The research behind the target-date funds comes from Mirova, an affiliate based in France, where ESG investing has been a theme for some time.

"There's this misconception that ESG asset managers are not paying attention to those fundamentals that all asset managers are paying attention to, and somehow we're going to be left behind," said Kenneth St. Amand, client portfolio manager at Mirova.

"We're looking for all those fundamentals you'd expect your asset manager to think about," he said. "In addition, we're looking for these ESG issues that could adversely affect that business through a lawsuit.